Publix supermarkets not offering COVID vaccine to young kids

By FREIDA FRISARO and BRENDAN FARRINGTON

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Publix supermarket chain isn’t offering the COVID-19 vaccine to children younger than 5. The Florida-based chain hasn’t explained its decision. Publix has 1,288 stores in seven Southern states and was instrumental in distributing the vaccine when it was initially released. It currently offers the vaccine to children 5 and older. The company told the Tampa Bay Times on Wednesday that it won’t offer the vaccine to young children “at this time.” Florida is the only state that didn’t pre-order the under-5 vaccine, and state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo has recommended against vaccinating healthy children.