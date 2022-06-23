SF school board rescinds vote to cover up Washington mural

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco school board has voted to rescind a previous decision to cover up a George Washington campus mural that critics say is racist and degrading in its depiction of Black and Native American people. The San Francisco Chronicle reports the board’s 4-3 vote Wednesday followed a court’s ruling in a lawsuit that the school board’s original decision violated state law because there was no environmental review. The mural was painted in 1936 at George Washington High School. In addition to depicting Washington as a soldier, surveyor and statesman, the mural contains images of white pioneers standing over the body of a Native American and slaves working at Washington’s Mount Vernon estate in Virginia.