States with strict gun-permitting laws consider next steps

By The Associated Press

The U.S. Supreme Court has struck down a New York state law that had restricted who could obtain a permit to carry a gun in public. Under the law in place since 1913, New York residents needed to show proper cause, or an actual need, to carry a concealed handgun in public for self-defense. The justices said that law conflicts with the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms. New York and a half a dozen other states with similar laws now must decide their next steps. Gun rights groups in those states have vowed to continue pushing back against what they view as restrictive gun control laws