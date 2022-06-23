US sending advanced rocket systems, other aid to Ukraine

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and MATTHEW LEE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States says it is sending another $450 million in military aid to Ukraine, including some additional medium-range rocket systems, to help push back Russian progress in the war. The latest package includes four High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, which will double the number they have now. . All four were prepositioned in Europe, and training on those systems has already begun. The first four HIMARS that the U.S. previously sent are already on the battlefield. The new aid comes just a week after the U.S. announced it was sending $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine, and as the Russian military continues to slowly expand its control in the eastern Donbas region.