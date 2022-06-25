EXPLAINER: Why Germany is pushing for a ‘climate club’

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — At this year’s G-7 summit Germany will push its plan for countries to join together in a ‘climate club’ to tackle global warming. The idea was first floated by Yale economist William Nordhaus, who said the voluntary nature of existing climate agreements hasn’t resulted in sufficient progress. Members of the club would agree on ambitious emissions targets and exempt each other from climate-related trade tariffs. Experts say success depends on getting a critical mass of countries to join that would include major economies from Europe, North America and Asia. This could put pressure on major polluters in the developing world, such as China and India, to step up their efforts or see their exports slapped with tariffs.