Seven accusers write to Ghislaine Maxwell’s sentencing judge

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Seven women who say Ghislaine Maxwell helped Jeffrey Epstein steal the innocence of their youth are asking a judge who will sentence the British socialite on Tuesday to consider their pain. Manhattan federal prosecutors unveiled their statements publicly Friday, including graphic pictures of how one of them looked after two suicide tries that she blames on her trauma. Three women are seeking to speak at the sentencing of 60-year-old Maxwell after her December conviction on sex trafficking and other charges. Prosecutors say she should spend at least 30 years in prison. Defense lawyers say no more than five years behind bars are necessary.