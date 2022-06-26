Former Iran conscripts say unfairly blocked from US travel

By AMY TAXIN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Some Iranians say they’re banned from travel to the United States due to military service they were forced to perform years ago as conscripts to a branch of Iran’s military that the U.S. has branded terrorist. Ever since the Trump administration designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization in 2019, untold numbers of Iranians have been barred from traveling to the United States. In addition, Iranians with green cards are facing barriers to becoming U.S. citizens. Lawsuits have been filed over the way the designation is applied. The State Department says the agency reviews applications on a case-by-case basis.