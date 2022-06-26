Knife attacker kills 1, wounds 5 at German asylum shelter

BERLIN (AP) — A knife-wielding attacker has stabbed several people in a shelter for asylum-seekers in southern Germany, killing one man and wounding at least five people. German news agency dpa reported Monday that the attacker, reportedly a resident of the shelter, is said to have knocked on the doors of the rooms of the building in Kressbronn, on Lake Constance, on Sunday evening. When residents opened, he allegedly stabbed them. One man died of his injuries right away, one seriously injured man was flown to a hospital, and four other people were taken to the hospital by ambulance. It was not immediately clear whether other people were also injured in the knife attack. Police officers later detained a 31-year-old suspect.