7 Illinois Republicans seek to replace Duckworth in Senate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Seven candidates are seeking the Republican nomination in the primary Tuesday for U.S. Senate in Illinois. The winner will take on incumbent Sen. Tammy Duckworth. She’s unopposed in the Democratic primary. Duckworth will be the clear favorite in November as she seeks a second term. Leading the pack of Republicans in terms of exposure and money raised is former Lake County assistant public defender Kathy Salvi. Others running are political activist Peggy Hubbard, Dolton pastor Anthony Williams, Jimmy Lee Tillman II, managing partner of an investment services company Robert “Bobby” Piton, real estate business owner Casey Chlebek, and radio station owner Matthew Dubiel.