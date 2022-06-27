Angry farmers block Dutch highways to protest pollution plan

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Farmers driving tractors are blocking highways in the Netherlands in the latest protest sparked by a government pledge to rein in pollution emissions, a move that will hit the country’s agriculture sector. Authorities urged motorists to check traffic updates Monday before setting off, amid the protests that follow a gathering last week of tens of thousands of farmers in the central Netherlands that also caused traffic chaos around the country. At least three highways were affected by the protests. The Dutch governing coalition has mandated reductions in emissions of nitrogen oxides and ammonia of up to 70% in many areas of the country close to protected nature areas — even reaching as high as 95% in some places.