California voters to weigh constitutional right to abortion

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California voters will decide in November whether to guarantee the right to an abortion in their state constitution. State lawmakers on Monday voted to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot this year. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, which let states decide whether to allow abortion. California is run by Democrats who support abortion rights, but the legal right to an abortion in California is based on a right to privacy in the state constitution. The amendment would prevent the government from interfering with a person’s right to an abortion or contraceptives.