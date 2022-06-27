Illinois Republicans to pick nominee to face Gov. Pritzker

By SARA BURNETT

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Republicans are choosing a nominee to take on Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker this fall. Pritzker is a billionaire who has spent millions trying to get the rival he wants and increase his advantage. A GOP front-runner is state Sen. Darren Bailey, a farmer who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Pritzker and the Democratic Governors Association have spent heavily on advertising to help Bailey win the primary, including with ads noting he’s “100% pro-life.” Those messages improved Bailey’s standing with Republican voters but will hurt in a general election in a state where voters twice rejected Trump by double digits. Republican Richard Irvin, the first Black mayor of Illinois’ second-largest city, was as a top candidate but damaged by repeated attacks.