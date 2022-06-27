Infant burials in Mexico: Aztec customs lasted post-Conquest

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Four children in Mexico were buried in the years after the Spanish Conquest with rituals and grave offerings that suggest pre-Hispanic customs lived on for some time after the Aztec empire fell. The National Institute of Anthropology and History said Monday the burials of children ranging from a newborn to a girl aged 6 to 8 were found in a working-class district just north of Mexico City’s historic center. When the Spanish conquered the Aztec capital in 1521, they quickly confined the Indigenous Mexica population to the city’s edges. Archaeologists estimate the children were buried between 1521 and 1620.