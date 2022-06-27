Lamar closes Glastonbury with call for women’s rights

LONDON (AP) — Rapper Kendrick Lamar has closed this year’s Glastonbury Festival with a powerful headline set that saw him chant “Godspeed for women’s rights” as fake blood poured down his face from a crown of thorns. Lamar, 35, ended his new song “Savior” by chanting, “they judge you, they judge Christ. Godspeed for women’s rights,” before walking off the stage at the music festival Sunday. The dramatic protest came two days after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strip away women’s constitutional protection for abortion. The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper was among big names including Diana Ross, Billie Eilish, and Paul McCartney to feature at the festival in southwest England, which welcomed back 200,000 music fans for the first time since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.