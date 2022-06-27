Mary Mara, TV actor for decades, dies in apparent drowning

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (AP) — Television actor Mary Mara has died in an apparently accidental drowning in upstate New York. Police say the 61-year-old Mara was found Sunday in the St. Lawrence River near Cape Vincent close to the Canadian border. Police say that an official cause of death is still pending but that there were no signs of foul play. She appeared on shows including “Ray Donovan,” “Dexter” and “ER” in a career that spanned more than 30 years. Her earliest acting credit is the 1989 movie “The Preppie Murder.” The New York native worked regularly ever since in a combination of repeat characters in some shows and appearances in others.