NY Gov. Kathy Hochul, who replaced Cuomo, faces Democrats

By MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New Yorkers are casting votes in a governor’s race that for the first time in a decade does not include the name “Cuomo” at the top of the ticket. Instead, the most prominent name for Democrats is Kathy Hochul, who was propelled into the governor’s office when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned last year amid sexual harassment allegations. Hochul is hoping to become the first woman to win election to the New York governor’s office this fall, but first she needs to overcome challenges Tuesday from New York City’s elected public advocate, Jumaane Williams, and U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, a moderate from Long Island.