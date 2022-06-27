Oxford shooting suspect could be witness in parents’ trial

By COREY WILLIAMS

Associated Press

Lawyers representing the parents of a Michigan teenager charged in a shooting at Oxford High School that left four of his fellow students dead say they plan to call him to testify at the couple’s trial. Defense attorney Shannon Smith told Oakland County Circuit Judge Cheryl Matthews on Monday that Ethan Crumbley’s testimony would be related to “extraneous matters” and not the Nov. 30 shooting. The disclosure came during a hearing in Pontiac, where Matthews ruled against the defense’s motion for a change of venue for James and Jennifer Crumbley’s upcoming involuntary manslaughter trial. Matthews sided with the couple’s arguments that some evidence, such as the condition of their home, would not be admitted at trial.