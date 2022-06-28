Building owner charged in blaze that killed firefighter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The owner of a Philadelphia building where a firefighter died while on the job this month has been charged with setting the blaze. Authorities made the announcement Tuesday. They also say 28-year-old Al-Ashraf Khalil lied to authorities probing the June 18 blaze. They say he later flew from the United States to Jordan after telling investigators he had no travel plans. But he was refused entry to Jordan and was arrested Friday at an airport in New York City. Khalil’s lawyer says his client had no role in starting the fire. The blaze killed Lt. Sean Williamson and injured five other people.