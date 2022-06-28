California budget won’t cover out-of-state abortion travel

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration won’t use public money to help people from other states travel to California for an abortion. California’s operating budget includes $20 million to help pay for things like airfare, lodging, gas money and meals for people seeking abortions. But the money can only be used for in-state travel. The decision surprised some abortion advocates. Access Reproductive Justice Executive Director Jessica Pinckney said she would ask lawmakers to allow the fund to cover out-of-state expenses. The budget includes more than $200 million to help expand access to abortion. That includes $40 million to cover abortions for women who can’t afford them.