Crump to represent Randy Cox, Black man hurt in police van

By PAT EATON-ROBB

Associated Press

Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump says he will lead the legal fight on behalf of a Black man in Connecticut who was seriously injured in the back of a police van when the driver braked suddenly. Crump said Tuesday he is representing 36-year-old Randy Cox. He was being taken to a New Haven police station June 19 for processing on a weapons charge when his head struck the back wall of the van. Crump says Cox is in intensive care and paralyzed from the chest down. Crump’s team has called for a federal civil rights investigation and plans to file a federal lawsuit.