Cuban troops report clashes with speedboats from US

By ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ

Associated Press

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban authorities say they have intercepted more than a dozen speedboats arriving from the United States this year — clashing with at least two of them and making some arrests. They also say U.S. authorities have handed over a suspect in the shooting of a Cuban coast guard officer. The Interior Ministry statement read over state television Monday night said its coast guard units had intercepted 13 speedboats from the U.S. this year, with 23 crew members. It wasn’t clear how many of the boats might have reached shore or how many of those aboard were arrested.