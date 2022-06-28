Ex-USC coach, couple avoid prison time in college scandal

BOSTON (AP) — A former assistant soccer coach at the University of Southern California who created fake athletic profiles for the children of wealthy parents in the sprawling college admissions bribery scheme has avoided prison time after helping convict others in the case. Laura Janke was sentenced Tuesday in Boston federal court to time served and 50 hours of community service. Also on Tuesday, a California couple who admitted to paying $600,000 to get their daughters into USC and the University of California, Los Angeles, were sentenced to one year of probation. Bruce Isackson says he and his wife “profoundly regret” their part in the scheme and “look forward to making amends” by serving their community.