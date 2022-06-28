Feds drop Haitian bribes case after new evidence emerges

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER

BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors have dropped the case against a retired U.S. Army colonel and another businessperson on allegations that they conspired to bribe Haitian officials. The move Monday came after new evidence surfaced days before their second trial was to begin. Prosecutors moved to dismiss the indictment against Joseph Baptiste of Fulton, Maryland, and Richard Boncy after the FBI handed over messages between agents about December 2015 calls between Boncy and an undercover agent. The men were convicted in 2019 of soliciting bribes from undercover federal agents who posed as potential investors in a proposed $84 million port project in Haiti. A judge ordered a new trial in 2020.