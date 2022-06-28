Folk Art Museum offers donors naming rights to CEO’s title

By GLENN GAMBOA

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The American Folk Art Museum, unlike many other arts institutions during the pandemic, was able to avoid layoffs and other cutbacks in the past two years through a mix of unique fundraisers and increased contributions from existing donors. The museum plans Tuesday to announce its largest and most unusual recent gift – a $5 million donation from arts supporters Becky and Bob Alexander to help fund the museum’s exhibition program and its operation as one of New York City’s few free museums. In honor of the Alexanders’ donation, they will receive naming rights to the museum CEO’s job title.