Gunmen kill 2 policemen, polio worker in northwest Pakistan

By RIAZ KHAN

Associated Press

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say gunmen on motorcycles opened fire on policemen escorting a team of polio workers in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban near Afghanistan, killing two policemen and a polio worker. No one immediately claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s attack in North Waziristan, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The attack came a day after the government launched another anti-polio campaign. Police say a passerby was also wounded. Pakistan’s anti-polio campaigns are regularly marked by violence. Islamic militants often target polio teams and police assigned to protect them, falsely claiming that the campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilize children.