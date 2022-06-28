Hong Kong confirms Chinese leader Xi’s visit for anniversary

By ZEN SOO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have confirmed that Chinese president Xi Jinping will visit the city this week for the 25th anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule. A police official says Xi will attend a number of official events, including the inaugural ceremony for Hong Kong’s next government. Xi’s visit to Hong Kong will be his first trip outside of mainland China since the coronavirus pandemic took hold about 2 1/2 years ago. It comes as Hong Kong is facing a new spike in infections following what was its worst outbreak earlier this year.