Jordan promises inquiry into deadly blast at Red Sea port

AQABA, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s prime minister says he has instructed authorities to launch an investigation into the deadly blast at the port of Aqaba that killed at least 13 people. A crane loading chlorine tanks onto a ship dropped one of them, causing an explosion of toxic yellow smoke which also sickened 250 people. Jordan’s prime minister visited the site on Tuesday, a day after the incident. He said the gas concentration in the area had returned to normal and that most movement at the port had resumed. At least five of those killed were foreigners, according to Jordanian officials.