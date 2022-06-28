Justices nix 2nd mostly Black district in Louisiana for 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has put on hold a lower court ruling that Louisiana must draw new congressional districts before the 2022 elections to increase Black voting power. With the three liberal justices dissenting, the high court short-circuited an order from a federal judge to create a second majority Black congressional district in Louisiana. The state’s Republican-dominated legislature earlier approved a congressional map with white majorities in five of six districts.
