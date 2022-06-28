Germany: former Nazi guard, 101, jailed for aiding murder

BERLIN (AP) — A 101-year-old man has been convicted in Germany of 3,518 counts of accessory to murder for serving at the Nazis’ Sachsenhausen concentration camp during World War II. The Neuruppin Regional Court sentenced him to five years in prison on Tuesday. The man, who was not identified, had denied being an SS guard at the camp. However, the court considered it proven that he worked at the camp on the outskirts of Berlin between 1942 and 1945 as an enlisted member of the Nazi Party’s paramilitary wing. Prosecutors had based their case on documents relating to an SS guard with the man’s name, date and place of birth, as well as other documents.