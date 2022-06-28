NATO summit to open as leader warns of ‘dangerous’ world

By JILL LAWLESS and JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked a “fundamental shift” in the alliance’s approach to defense. Stoltenberg said Tuesday that member states will have to boost their military spending in “a more dangerous and unpredictable word.” He spoke as U.S. President Joe Biden and other NATO leaders began to arrive in Madrid for a summit. The leaders are united in their support for Ukraine. But there are differences elsewhere. Turkey is blocking a bid by Sweden and Finland to join the alliance. The Turkish government is citing issues around Kurdish groups it considers terrorist. Stoltenberg said he hoped there would be progress on the issue in Madrid.