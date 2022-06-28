New indictments returned against a convicted serial killer

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — New capital murder indictments have been returned accusing a convicted Dallas-area serial killer of four more deaths. A Collin County grand jury indicted Billy Chemirmir on Tuesday on single capital murder counts in each of the 2017 deaths of four women. The 50-year-old suspect now has been charged with killing 22 older women over a two-year period in Collin County and adjoining Dallas County. He was already convicted in Dallas County of capital murder in the 2018 death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris, for which he was automatically sentenced to life imprisonment without parole.