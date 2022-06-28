Report: Lack of water access costs U.S. $8.6B each year

By LEAH WILLINGHAM

Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — At least 2 million Americans don’t have running water or a working toilet at home, a crisis that costs the U.S. economy $8.58 billion each year, according to a report by California-based nonprofit DigDeep. These water access issues disproportionately impact Indigenous tribes, people of color, immigrants, low-income people and those living in rural areas. The study found households without water and sanitation access spend an average of $15,800 a year more than other households in healthcare costs, lost productivity at work and at school and other issues. Purchasing bottled drinking water costs a family an average of $1,350 a year.