Schools close as tropical disturbance nears Caribbean

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The government of Trinidad & Tobago has closed schools as forecasters warned that a tropical disturbance would bring heavy rains and gusty winds to the southeastern Caribbean. The approaching storm also prompted Trinidad-based Caribbean Airlines to cancel at least four flights on Tuesday. A tropical storm warning was in effect for Trinidad & Tobago as well as Grenada and its dependencies, with forecasters warning that up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain could fall. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the system would pass over or near the southern Windward Islands on Tuesday night. It is expected to soon become a tropical storm.