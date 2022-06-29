Israeli military, Palestinians clash at West Bank shrine

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli army says that Palestinian gunmen opened fire at Jewish worshipers at a flashpoint holy site in the occupied West Bank, wounding an Israeli military officer and two civilians. The Palestinian official news agency Wafa said Thursday that a Palestinian teenager was wounded by live fire and 16 others by rubber bullets in clashes with Israeli forces at the site near the northern West Bank city of Nablus, a frequent point of conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. Some Jews believe the biblical Joseph is buried at the site, while Palestinians say it’s the tomb of a Sheikh. Jewish worshipers escorted by the Israeli military often visit the shrine to pray.