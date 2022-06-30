Agency clears way for Oakland Athletics $12B ballpark plan

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California agency has cleared the way for the Oakland Athletics to move forward with a $12 billion waterfront ballpark project. The San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission voted Thursday to reclassify a terminal at the Port of Oakland as a mixed-use area where a new ballpark could be built. The vote is the first in a series of hurdles before the team could get permission to break ground for the project. The Athletics have also been working on plans to relocate to Nevada and find a spot for a new stadium in Las Vegas.