EXPLAINER: Heat, humidity a perilous mix in migrant deaths

By TAMMY WEBBER

Associated Press

An expert says the combination of heat and humidity would have quickly created life-threatening conditions inside the packed, un-airconditioned tractor-trailer where dozens of migrants were found dead this week. It’s unclear how long the migrants had been inside the trailer, but Jennifer Vanos, an assistant professor in climate and health at Arizona State University, says it likely would only take a couple of hours for temperatures to climb as high as 125 degrees Fahrenheit or hotter. The death toll rose to 53 on Wednesday, two days after the tractor-trailer — packed with more than 60 people — was found abandoned on the edge of San Antonio. It’s the nation’s deadliest smuggling episode on the U.S.-Mexico border.