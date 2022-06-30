Germany sees possible Russian ‘blockade’ of key gas pipeline

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s vice chancellor says he suspects that Russia may not resume gas deliveries to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline after planned maintenance work in July. Russia reduced gas flows to Germany, Italy, Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia this month as European Union countries scramble to refill storage facilities to meet winter demand. Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom has blamed a technical problem for the reduction in gas flowing through Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. German leaders have rejected that explanation and called the reductions a political move. Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said Thursday that a “blockade” of the pipeline is possible starting July 11.