Improving weather aids fight against Sierra Nevada wildfire

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (AP) — Improving weather is aiding the battle against a Sierra Nevada wildfire that has forced evacuation of several hundred people from their homes and injured seven firefighters. Authorities say the size of the Rices Fire remains at 904 acres Thursday while containment has increased to 12%. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says firefighters have been helped by cooler weather and an increase in humidity. The wildfire began with a structure fire Tuesday in Nevada County near the Yuba River. Evacuation orders remained in place for 250 homes in small nearby communities. About 300 people are affected by the orders.