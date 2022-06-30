Liz Weston: 3 lessons I wish I’d learned sooner about travel

By LIZ WESTON of NerdWallet

Experience may be the best teacher, but I wish I’d learned the following strategies before I became an unwitting student. I’ve boiled down my recent travel woes into three lessons that you can learn from — without having to go through the same headaches I did. My top tips? First, spring for the nonstop flight, especially if it helps you avoid switching airlines from one leg of your journey to the next. Second, ensure you’re insured in case of a medical emergency or other unexpected incident. And finally, don’t book flights using third-party websites.