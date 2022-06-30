Meghan bullying claims: Review findings to stay private

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace has investigated how staff handled allegations of bullying made against Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, but the findings will remain private. Palace officials told reporters Wednesday that the details of the independent review were not being released because of the confidentiality of those who took part. Buckingham Palace launched the investigation in March 2021. Current and former workers were invited to speak about their experiences of working for Meghan, after claims surfaced last year about her bullying several members of staff. Officials said the palace’s human resources policies have been updated, though the palace declined to say what the changes were. Meghan’s lawyers have denied the allegations.