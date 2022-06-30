MS-13 member pleads guilty to luring 15-year-old to killers

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A teenage member of the MS-13 gang has pleaded guilty to charges she lured a 15-year-old boy to his death in 2019 on Long Island. Nineteen-year-old Lidia DelCarmen-Rodriguez pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to a single count of aiding and abetting the murder of 15-year-old Jasson Medrano-Molina in Central Islip. DelCarmen-Rodriguez, who was 16 at the time of Medrano-Molina’s death and was initially charged as a juvenile, is scheduled to be sentenced in January and could face decades in prison. A message seeking comment was left with DelCarmen-Rodriguez’s lawyer.