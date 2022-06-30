Murder conviction overturned for man who shot wife in SUV

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s highest court has thrown out a murder conviction for a once-prominent Atlanta attorney who fatally shot his wife as they rode in an SUV. The unanimous opinion says the jury should have had the option of a misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter charge. Seventy-nine-year-old Claud “Tex” McIver was convicted in 2018 of felony murder, aggravated assault, influencing a witness and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the September 2016 killing of his wife, 64-year-old Diane McIver. The Georgia Supreme Court on Thursday reversed his convictions for felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony but affirmed his conviction for influencing a witness. He had been serving a life sentence.