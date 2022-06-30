Putin: Western leaders would look ‘disgusting’ topless

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has shot back at Western leaders who mocked his athletic exploits, saying they would look “disgusting” if they tried to emulate his bare-torso appearances. Putin made the comment during a visit to Turkmenistan early Thursday when asked about Western leaders joking about him at the G-7 summit. As they sat down for talks, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson jested that G-7 leaders could take their clothes off to “show that we’re tougher than Putin.”