Remains of 7 WWI soldiers given military burial in Flanders

By MARK CARLSON

Associated Press

YPRES, Belgium (AP) — The remains of seven soldiers killed in World War I have been given full military burial after their remains were discovered during a gas pipeline construction near Ypres. The soldiers were found in two separate burial sites near the Belgian town at the heart of the Flanders Fields, where hundreds of thousands perished in the war. The ceremony took place Thursday at the New Irish Farm Commonwealth War Grave near Ypres. In total, 63 sets of World War I soldiers’ remains were uncovered by archaeologists during the work between 2014 and 2016.