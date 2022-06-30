Some Texas schools may call slavery ‘involuntary relocation’

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Public schools in Texas would describe slavery to second graders as “involuntary relocation” under new social studies standards proposed to the state’s education board. The Texas Tribune reports that a group of nine educators submitted the idea to the State Board of Education as part of Texas’ efforts to develop new social studies curriculum. The once-a-decade process updates what children learn in the state’s nearly 8,900 public schools. The board is considering curriculum changes after Texas passed a law to eliminate topics from schools that make students “feel discomfort.” Board member Aicha Davis, a Democrat who represents Dallas and Fort Worth, raised concerns during a June 15 meeting that the term wasn’t a fair representation of the slave trade.