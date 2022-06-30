Sonny Barger, figurehead of Hells Angels, dies at 83

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — The leather-clad figurehead of the Hells Angels motorcycle club has died. Sonny Barger was 83. Barger’s death Wednesday was announced in a post on his Facebook page that said he had a brief bout with cancer. Barger was a founding member of the Oakland, California, chapter of the Hells Angels in 1957. The chapter’s most infamous moment was at a 1969 Rolling Stones concert at Altamont Speedway, where bikers hired as security staff fatally stabbed a concertgoer. The Hell’s Angels earned a reputation as an outlaw gang _ something Barger always downplayed, despite his own prison stint for conspiring to blow up the clubhouse of a rival biker gang.