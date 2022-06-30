UK royals’ spending up 17%, mostly for palace overhaul costs

By SYLVIA HUI

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Royal accounts show the British monarchy’s publicly-funded spending rose by 17% to 102.4 million pounds ($124 million) in the past year, with the renovation of Buckingham Palace taking up a large part of the expenses. Critics described the spending figures released Thursday as excessive amid Britain’s cost-of-living crisis. Property maintenance accounted for a big chunk of the spending because of a 10-year project to overhaul pipes, wiring and electricals at Buckingham Palace. The public funding supports the official duties of Queen Elizabeth II and other costs such as official travel and staff for working royals and the upkeep of occupied palaces.