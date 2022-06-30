UK’s Johnson to host New Zealand’s Ardern in London

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in London on Friday for talks on security and boosting bilateral ties. The meeting comes after both leaders attended the NATO summit in Madrid this week. Johnson’s office says he and Ardern will discuss security challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region and the situation in Ukraine. They are also expected to discuss tackling online disinformation and deepening bilateral trade ties as well as agree on new measures to boost the two countries’ ties in scientific research. The U.K. and New Zealand signed a free trade agreement in February following a similar deal with Australia in late 2021.