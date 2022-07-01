$1.2M spent on search for Puerto Rican man found hiding

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — For three days, authorities combed the turquoise waters north of Puerto Rico searching for 23-year-old Harold Carrión, who was reported missing earlier this week and feared drowned at a popular beach. The U.S. Coast Guard said it scoured an area half the size of the U.S. territory as Puerto Rico police officers, scuba divers, emergency management officials and others helped in a search that cost more than $1.2 million. But Carrión turned up alive Friday after police received an anonymous tip and said they found him hiding in an abandoned structure in the north coastal town of Arecibo. Police have detained Carrión, but it isn’t clear if he has been charged with anything. He was supposed to have appeared in court this week on unrelated charges.