Australia and France make ‘new start’ after submarine row

PARIS (AP) — Australia and France have opened a “new chapter” in their relations as the new Australian prime minister seeks to heal wounds caused by a secret submarine contract that infuriated France. President Emmanuel Macron warmly shook hands with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese outside the French presidential palace. Macron showed a thumbs-up before putting his arm around the Australian leader’s back as they headed inside for talks Friday. France responded with fury when the previous Australian government canceled a $62 billion contract for French-made diesel submarines. Instead, Australia had struck a deal with the United States and Britain to provide nuclear submarines instead. French leaders said it was sealed behind their backs.